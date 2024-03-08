Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Stock Price Up 2%

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 7,805 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.31.
Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $32.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDRV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.
Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.
Featured Articles
