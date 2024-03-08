Financial Comparison: Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clearwater Analytics and Porch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Analytics 1 3 7 0 2.55 Porch Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus price target of $21.77, indicating a potential upside of 29.37%. Porch Group has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 66.23%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Clearwater Analytics.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and Porch Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Analytics $368.17 million 11.21 -$21.63 million ($0.11) -153.91 Porch Group $275.95 million 1.37 -$156.56 million ($1.74) -2.20

Clearwater Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group. Clearwater Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Analytics -5.80% -0.44% -0.32% Porch Group -43.95% -1,182.09% -14.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Porch Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats Porch Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally. It offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. The company's Clearwater Prism SaaS-based data and reporting platform for investment data delivers a range of product modules, including Prism reporting and statements, Prism connectors, Prism data ops, and Prism managed services. It also provides portfolio management and order management, performance, unit-linked funds, and full trade life cycle, as well as provides modular front, middle and back-office solution to investment managers, private banks, and insurers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Porch, Floify, HireAHelper, Home Inspector Pro and Palm-Tech, Inspection Support Network, iRoofing, Porch Group Media, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property-related insurance policies through its own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, Porticus Reinsurance Ltd., and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

