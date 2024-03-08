Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 499,679 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,135.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $233,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,052,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $514.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,819,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.71. The stock has a market cap of $397.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

