Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $109.33 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2,334.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768,578 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $109,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,745. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

