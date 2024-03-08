Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 711,501 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 977.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,501 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $50,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.69. 9,262,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.46.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

