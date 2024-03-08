FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

VTWO stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $84.33. 879,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

