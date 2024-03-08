FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
VTWO stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $84.33. 879,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Bloomin’ Brands’ Stock Breakout: New Rally Budding?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MongoDB Stock’s AI Bubble Burst: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Here’s Why Shake Shack’s Recovery Builds Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.