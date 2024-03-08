FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 237 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after buying an additional 583,069 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after buying an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 428,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,531. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $190.12.

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

