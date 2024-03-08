FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 67,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 326,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 212,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 33,727 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,972,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,727,465. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

