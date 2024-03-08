FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 949.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Linde by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,665 shares of company stock valued at $29,507,867 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.06. 361,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,461. The company has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.19. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $324.11 and a 1 year high of $467.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

