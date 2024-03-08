FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.4 %

NXPI traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $257.97. 378,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,424. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

