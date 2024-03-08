FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 9,127,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,248,394. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

