FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.29 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $72.05. 580,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,849. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

