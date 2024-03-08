FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.54 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 283,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,080. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.12.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

