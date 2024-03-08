FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $2 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.89. 1,189,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,463. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.