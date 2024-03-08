FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $2 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at 3M
In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
3M Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.89. 1,189,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,463. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
3M Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
