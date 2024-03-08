FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. 2,494,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,517,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

