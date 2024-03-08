FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,519 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,519. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.08.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

