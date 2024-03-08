FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 161 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.32. 121,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,961. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $255.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

