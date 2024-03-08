FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 418 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $98.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,231. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

