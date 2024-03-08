FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 78,323 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 78,323 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 398,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,811,000 after acquiring an additional 99,752 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 107,863 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 55.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 97,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,094,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $76,411,000 after purchasing an additional 170,659 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $74.61. 1,195,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,022,424. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.