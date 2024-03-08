First Foundation Advisors Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

ADI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,466. The stock has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.01. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

