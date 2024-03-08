First Foundation Advisors Buys New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,056,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after purchasing an additional 522,257 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,483 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.31. 188,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,136. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.47. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

