First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 303,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 149,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,383,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,175,000 after buying an additional 72,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.88. 3,667,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,549,474. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

