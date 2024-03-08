First Foundation Advisors Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.14% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 651,690 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 270,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock remained flat at $55.20 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

