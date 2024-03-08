First Foundation Advisors Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $552.62. 90,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,471. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.88. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

