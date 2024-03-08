First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) EVP Sells $77,604.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 782,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,290. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.50 million. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIBK

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,350,000 after buying an additional 142,069 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.