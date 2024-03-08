Flare (FLR) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.44 Billion

Flare (FLR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $21.79 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flare has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 34,854,353,972 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 34,587,830,893.2861 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.04041884 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $16,773,809.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

