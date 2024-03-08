Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $1.31 on Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $141.37 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00001913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,493,452,839 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

