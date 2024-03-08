Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.20

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and traded as low as $6.78. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 25,482 shares traded.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
