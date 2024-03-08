Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.320–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.0 million-$227.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.8 million. Funko also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Funko Price Performance

Shares of FNKO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 661,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $366.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Funko news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Funko Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 1,159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

