Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.320–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.0 million-$227.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.8 million. Funko also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Funko Price Performance
Shares of FNKO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 661,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $366.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Funko news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Funko
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Funko
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Bloomin’ Brands’ Stock Breakout: New Rally Budding?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MongoDB Stock’s AI Bubble Burst: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Here’s Why Shake Shack’s Recovery Builds Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.