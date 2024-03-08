Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Geoff Wilson Purchases 12,650 Shares

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Wilson bought 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$15,761.90 ($10,235.00).
Geoff Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Geoff Wilson bought 21,966 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$27,786.99 ($18,043.50).
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Geoff Wilson purchased 19,515 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,042.48 ($15,612.00).
Future Generation Global Price Performance
Future Generation Global Company Profile
