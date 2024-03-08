Gemini Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 148,548,676 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

