Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 546.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Gevo Stock Down 3.2 %

GEVO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,256. Gevo has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $191.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Get Gevo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEVO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gevo news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 24,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $30,722.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,841 shares in the company, valued at $192,914.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gevo by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 702,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 213,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gevo by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gevo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,707,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 176,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gevo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.