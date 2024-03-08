Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. 7,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $309.38 million, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 9,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

