Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.
Global Water Resources Stock Up 3.6 %
Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. 7,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $309.38 million, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $13.43.
Global Water Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.
Global Water Resources Company Profile
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
