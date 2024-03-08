Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.96) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.23) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday.

LON:GFTU traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Thursday, reaching GBX 983.40 ($12.48). The stock had a trading volume of 173,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,099. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,171.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 947.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 880.64. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 737.20 ($9.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,000 ($12.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 26 ($0.33) dividend. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,047.62%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

