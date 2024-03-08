Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.96) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.23) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Grafton Group
Grafton Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Grafton Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 26 ($0.33) dividend. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,047.62%.
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grafton Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Bloomin’ Brands’ Stock Breakout: New Rally Budding?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MongoDB Stock’s AI Bubble Burst: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Here’s Why Shake Shack’s Recovery Builds Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.