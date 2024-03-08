Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Insider Principal Co Lp Starboard Sells 150,000 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Principal Co Lp Starboard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82.

GDOT stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 973,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,226. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The company has a market cap of $458.94 million, a P/E ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after buying an additional 954,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Dot by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after buying an additional 199,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Dot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after buying an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Green Dot by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after buying an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDOT. TheStreet cut Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

