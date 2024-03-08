Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.95

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.95 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 98.50 ($1.25). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.25), with a volume of 33,726 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Friday, January 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.02. The firm has a market cap of £191.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

