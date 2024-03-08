Grin Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $287,659.38 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,565.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.16 or 0.00631749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00127058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00055779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00061810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00216841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.89 or 0.00161734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.