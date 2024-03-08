GTS Securities LLC Acquires 99,255 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 4,195.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,255 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of GTS Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $28,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. 468,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.