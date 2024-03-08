GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $29.51 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $29.51 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001665 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000934 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

