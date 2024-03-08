Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Shares Gap Down to $14.39

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $14.08. Hamilton Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 15,021 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $396.27 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director John J. Gauthier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,556,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,352,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,000.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

