Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. 616,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,190. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

