Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 10,424 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,203.3% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $246,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 467,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.73. 1,834,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,020. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

