Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 3,628 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM remained flat at $117.62 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $117.99.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

