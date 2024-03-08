Hardide (LON:HDD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.68

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.68 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 6.35 ($0.08). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08), with a volume of 86,398 shares changing hands.

Hardide Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of £4.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hardide Company Profile

Hardide plc engages in the manufacture and sale of advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

