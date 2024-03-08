Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $747.23

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 747.23 ($9.48) and traded as high as GBX 758.60 ($9.63). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 747 ($9.48), with a volume of 690,473 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HL. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.79) to GBX 825 ($10.47) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($9.02) to GBX 616 ($7.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 887.75 ($11.27).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 759.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 747.28. The company has a market cap of £3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,114.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,176.47%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £49,985.96 ($63,442.01). In other news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £49,985.96 ($63,442.01). Also, insider Alison Platt acquired 18,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.49) per share, for a total transaction of £139,846.08 ($177,492.17). Insiders have acquired a total of 29,459 shares of company stock valued at $21,966,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

