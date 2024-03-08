Head-To-Head Contrast: Oddity Tech (ODD) & Its Competitors

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Oddity Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oddity Tech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oddity Tech
|0
|3
|4
|0
|2.57
|Oddity Tech Competitors
|142
|1176
|1308
|33
|2.46
Oddity Tech presently has a consensus target price of $52.86, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 10.25%. Given Oddity Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than its competitors.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Oddity Tech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oddity Tech
|$508.68 million
|$21.73 million
|44.00
|Oddity Tech Competitors
|$4.65 billion
|$266.07 million
|37.21
Oddity Tech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech. Oddity Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Oddity Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oddity Tech
|11.51%
|26.22%
|16.39%
|Oddity Tech Competitors
|-18.08%
|5.97%
|-8.28%
Summary
Oddity Tech beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.
