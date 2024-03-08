Head-To-Head Survey: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) & HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Viant Technology has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Viant Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $222.93 million 2.90 -$11.91 million ($0.23) -44.87 HUYA $1.34 billion 0.71 -$70.56 million ($0.26) -15.19

This table compares Viant Technology and HUYA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Viant Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viant Technology and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 2 4 0 2.67 HUYA 0 2 0 0 2.00

Viant Technology presently has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.88%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $3.15, suggesting a potential downside of 20.25%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than HUYA.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -1.54% -5.84% -4.18% HUYA -6.07% -2.34% -1.98%

Summary

Viant Technology beats HUYA on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel DSP for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile that provides customer data insights and optimized bid decisions for target audiences, accurate reach, and frequency management across omnichannel supply; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides campaign analysis and data intelligence tool that empowers customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

