Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $153.05 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00006148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $153.05 million and approximately $40,350.59 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004127 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00025587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00015953 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001866 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,450.77 or 1.00021137 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00148736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.17638967 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $17,177.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

