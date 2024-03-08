Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Purchased by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hess Midstream worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 36.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,528 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,576,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,187,000 after acquiring an additional 305,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,623,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,434,000 after acquiring an additional 251,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,280,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,417,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. 469,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,950. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.6343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

