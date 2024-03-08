HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.35 Million

HI (HI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. HI has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $230,615.88 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004045 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00024974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00015310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,236.93 or 0.99968440 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00141685 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049786 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $244,157.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

